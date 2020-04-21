/ Xeni Jardin / 3:37 pm Tue Apr 21, 2020

Trump wishes murderous dictator Kim Jong Un 'good luck' with health, more than he's said for 45,000 Americans dead of COVID-19

In a coronavirus briefing at the White House just now, impeached and manifestly unfit United States President Donald Trump wished North Korea's murderous dictator Kim Jong Un “good luck.”

In so doing, Trump expressed greater concern for Kim than he has at any point so far for the nearly 45,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19.

It's very curious, isn't it? President of the United States.

Said Trump today of the North Korean leader:

"I can only say this, I wish him well."

"I have a very good relationship with him."

The president wishes Kim Jong Un good luck, following recent reports of a possible health crisis that reportedly placed him in “grave danger.”


