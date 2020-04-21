Trump wishes murderous dictator Kim Jong Un 'good luck' with health, more than he's said for 45,000 Americans dead of COVID-19

In a coronavirus briefing at the White House just now, impeached and manifestly unfit United States President Donald Trump wished North Korea's murderous dictator Kim Jong Un “good luck.”

In so doing, Trump expressed greater concern for Kim than he has at any point so far for the nearly 45,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19.

It's very curious, isn't it? President of the United States.

Said Trump today of the North Korean leader:

"I can only say this, I wish him well."

"I have a very good relationship with him."

.@BretBaier: "North Korea. What can you tell us about the status of Kim Jong-un?" President Trump: "We don't know...I've had a very good relationship with him...I can only say this; I wish him well." Full video here: https://t.co/5xqvbQIhJx pic.twitter.com/MivyWqW0JM — CSPAN (@cspan) April 21, 2020

The president wishes Kim Jong Un good luck, following recent reports of a possible health crisis that reportedly placed him in “grave danger.”

Asked about Kim Jong Un's condition, Trump says "I've had a very good relationship with him" and claims America would be at war with North Korea is he wasn't elected. He ends by bashing CNN. pic.twitter.com/A14KZlz2r9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2020

The President says he wishes Kim Jong-un good luck pic.twitter.com/SEzUh4mzA9 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 21, 2020



Previously on Boing Boing:

North Korean leader claimed to be "in grave danger" after heart operation

Trump wishing murderous dictator Kim Jong Un well...says they get a long great — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 21, 2020

TRUMP: I just have to say to Kim Jong Un, I wish him very good luck ... They came out with very serious medical reports, nobody's confirmed them. It was CNN that came out. When CNN comes out with a report, I don't place too much credence in it. pic.twitter.com/tus0t507p0 — August Takala (@RudyTakala) April 21, 2020

Trump wishes Kim Jong Un well, suggesting he *might* be in ill health, but then says he doesn’t trust reporting by @cnn. Curious answer. Trump has access to classified intel reports. But he doesn’t say that CNN is flat wrong, just that he doesn’t trust it. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) April 21, 2020

Asked about the status of Kim Jong-Un's condition, Trump says: "We don't know, we don't know. I've had a very good relationship with him. ... I can only say this, I wish him well" — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) April 21, 2020