Toddler locked inside Maserati figures her way out with help from mom and dad

Oops.

"We were loading the luggage leaving the Lenox Hotel in Boston, and had our daughter London sit in the car so she wouldn't run into the street as we loaded with the valet. The valet accidentally shut the door with London and the keys inside. London was not yet buckled into the car seat so Andrew and Christine (dad and mom) coached the 2-year-old to jump into the driver's seat and unlock the door. She unlocks the car to our amazement and surprise. No AAA needed!"

Happened on November 5, in Boston, Massachusetts. [Video Source]