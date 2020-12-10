First look: STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH, new Lucasfilm animated series

Xeni Jardin

Out today, this little sneak peek of 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch,' an all-new animated original series from Lucasfilm Animation to be released on Disney Plus.

