Nicolas Cage says f*** and s*** and more in this documentary series about swearing

Nicolas Cage swears a lot in his films and lends legitimacy to this Netflix documentary series about swearing, by being its host. Samuel L. Jackson, Al Pacino or anyone from the show Deadwood would have been good candidates as well. "History of Swear Words" offers 6 b**** a** episodes available on Netflix starting January 5.

This s*** show explores the etymology of certain f****** profanities using motherf****** lexicographers and g****** historians, as well as comedians like Nikki Glaser, Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman and many f****** others.

We use all these f****** words all the time. Now find out why, you $#%*@%^*&@!#$%!