Watch amusing way dog ditches her needy pups when she has to pee (video)

One of the harder parts of being a mom is trying to nurse a baby when mother nature calls. And for a nursing who has at least seven hungry pups clamoring to be fed, it's no easy feat — her only option is to make a run for it. (See TikTok video below, posted by @claygi_.)

Watch the doggo's amusing near-impossible mission as she ditches her brood by confusing them, first running from the kitchen into the living room — with the pups right on her heels — only to quickly pivot and make a mad dash back through the kitchen towards the exit door. Her human cheers her on and even helps close the kitchen door before the pups can barrel through, until the mama dog victoriously reaches her end goal — with great relief.

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Fjblancocasanova / shutterstock.com

