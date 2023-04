Keeping a couple of frisky cats entertained can be exhausting, but this canine babysitter came up with an easy way out. Watch how the doggo found a way to lie down and chill out while keeping the playful charges completely amused. If only human parents could sprout tails. (See video below, posted on Reddit by FloppyDog15.)

Via Hindustan Times

Front page thumbnail image: Bell nipon / shutterstock.com