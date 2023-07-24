"Bye bye Birdie" is Elon Musk's sentiment towards Twitter's iconic blue bird logo, having followed through on his weekend threat to rebrand the company. Having become a part of the Twitter family in 2010, Larry is gone, replaced by 𝕏, a mathematical double-struck capital X. In a comment during a Twitter Spaces chat, he envisioned "cutting the Twitter logo off the building with blowtorches," hinting at changes brewing at Twitter's San Francisco HQ. "It should have been done a long time ago," he said.

Bloomberg Businessweek:

"If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow," Musk tweeted late Saturday. Roughly six months after he acquired Twitter for $44 billion, he merged the company into an entity called X Corp. "Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk wrote in another post.

The interim "X" logo joins the laughably bad Twitter Blue one. Presumably, an "X" will replace the bird on that logo too.

NPR:

Musk announced on Twitter the possibility of a new logo shortly after midnight on Sunday. He also posted a video of what may possibly the new design, a black and white san-serif "X." "Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X," Musk wrote.

And, as Musk promised, X.com redirects to Twitter.