Watch excited rescue dog's sheer joy when her new parents take her to the beach (video)

New parents of a rescue greyhound knew their pup would be excited to run along the beach when they took her leash off for the first time, but her utter exuberance took them by surprise.

Not only did she literally leap for joy at her newfound freedom, she then ran full speed ahead, non-stop, up and down the beach for nearly a minute-and-a-half. "I feel quite emotional!" her human said in the caption on their TikTok video — and obviously, the energized doggo felt the same way. (See video below, posted by yorkiegamers.)

And I think we can all relate. Being that we're at the end of a work week on a Friday afternoon (freedom!), this seems like the perfect time to post this cute video.

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Nipun Maduwantha / shutterstock.com