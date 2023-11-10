Miami MAGA Man predicts civil war upon Trump's return

MAGA man Robert Black of Miami Florida has wonderful news to share with MSNBC viewers. Civil war is coming to America! "It's as plain as the nose on your face," he tells the reporter in this video posted by Aaron Rupar.

And once Trump is back in power, Black claims Trump will hunt down his enemies and "arrest them, imprison them for violating our Constitution." He believes the police will assist in the round-up. "They haven't been corrupted yet, as far as I know," he adds.

Initially, I thought it might be helpful if someone informed Mr. Black about the outcome of the Rwandan Civil War. However, I then realized that would probably make him even more eager to call for a civil war in the United States.