Family busts a sneaky critter who routinely uses the cat door to steal their food (video)

A clever raccoon figured out how to get its paws on an endless supply of snacks, gorging from a family's pantry whenever they were out.

But the owners of the house were unaware of their furry intruder, until they noticed that "food scraps were becoming more prevalent" in the house. So they set up a camera, and immediately caught the culprit.

Squeezing through a cat door made for their pet kitties was the chubby raccoon, strutting around the kitchen as if it owned the joint. And by the size of its girth, it looks like it's been enjoying these time-tested shenanigans for quite a while. (See video below, posted by Ring.)