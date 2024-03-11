American bully dog freezes in terror when he see "scary" kitty waiting for him (video)

American bullies are strong-looking dogs with a name that might sound intimidating, but at least one such doggo does not live up to his name.

In fact, he looks petrified as he tiptoes up a flight of steps, eyes a bulging, before facing his biggest fear: a little kitty cat.

"You don't have to be scared of the kitty," his human says, trying to convince him that the gray fur ball waiting atop the staircase is not lethal. "C'mon, it's okay! It's just a kitty kitty," she coaxed.

And so, with great trepidation, the bully pup takes a deep breath and practices exposure therapy, craning his neck to get a better look at the fuzzy whiskered creature staring down at him. 'Atta boy. (See video below, posted by Burleson Bullies.)

Via ParadePets

