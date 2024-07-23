Don Junior tries to help his daddy

Theoretically helping his felonious father's campaign, Don Jr. makes the least effective, stupidest appeal to Democratic voters yet.

Don Junior thinks that Biden dropping out provides Democratic voters a fantastic opportunity to re-consider his adjudicated rapist dad for President. Maybe Junior thinks the libs are just voting for the oldest person in the race. There is absolutely nothing in his appeal that isn't offensive.

If there are any Democrats in the stream, you know, maybe pop in now before I get to the news today. I'm kind of curious about this one, but like, pop in. Like, you can get back to like your, I know you want like drive-through abortions and, you know, transgender surgeries for 18-month-old babies without parental consent. You know, I get what you want, fine. That may be your thing. Wouldn't you be better off voting for Trump?

