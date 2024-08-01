Hilarious new ad mocks Donald Trump's buffoonery — and it's impossible not to laugh along (video)

A hilarious new ad takes Donald Trump's buffoonery to a whole new level, and I couldn't help but laugh out loud.

Highlighting his ridiculous appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists convention yesterday, the ad repeatedly cuts from clips of the clownish ex-president to CNN's conservative Scott Jennings saying "He did crap the bed today" to Kamala Harris and others hysterically laughing at the orange spectacle. And their merriment is contagious.

"In the words of one of Trump's biggest apologists, Donald 'crapped the bed' yesterday," says the video's post on X. "The only question is whether he'll 'change the sheets' or 'roll around in it.' Here's an ad for you, Donald. Kamala is laughing at you—just like we all are." (Watch below, posted by Anti-Psychopath PAC).

If you need a hearty chuckle right about now, this is the video to watch.

