How Project 2025 gets into your bedroom

MSNBC's Ali Velshi explains Project 2025's intention to govern our bedrooms, relationships, and families.

Donald Trump encouraged the Heritage Foundation and vowed to put their plan into action before people found out about it, and it became unpopular. JD Vance is also tied to the Heritage Foundation and its CEO. The 900+ page playbook guides the Project, but the Heritage Foundation is also actively helping to identify and recruit the people who will carry it out.

