Trump's handlers are afraid he can't STFU

The two campaigns argue over whether to leave mics hot during the debate. Trump's folks want them off.

The Harris campaign knows that their candidate is clearly in control of what she says and thinks before she speaks. Donald Trump's people show no such confidence. While Biden performed poorly in the last debate, Trump also gave a terrible performance and was likely held back by the mute button.

"We have told ABC and other networks seeking to host a possible October debate that we believe both candidates' mics should be live throughout the full broadcast," Brian Fallon, the Harris campaign's senior adviser for communications, said in a statement. "Our understanding is that Trump's handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don't think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own. We suspect Trump's team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don't think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button," he said. Trump's campaign has argued that when they agreed to the ABC debate with Harris at the top of the ticket, they were agreeing to the same guidelines of the previous debate. CNN

Previously:

• My money is on Trump weaseling out of these Presidential debates

• Marjorie Taylor Greene's performative recitation of the 'Why Trump already lost this debate' talking points

• Trump's preemptive excuse for debate flop: Biden's secret stash of hard drugs

• Doctors blame Biden's debate performance on drugs