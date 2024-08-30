Donald Trump tells his biggest whopper yet: "I'm the one who gives women safety" (video)

Donald Trump's whoppers are getting more outrageous by the minute, and one of his latest lies sounds more like an SNL comedy sketch than a podcast interview.

In all seriousness, Trump, of all people, tried to tell former Faux News reporter Monica Crowley that he is the great protector of women.

"I hear, you know, that I don't do as well with American women. And yet I'm the one who gives them safety," said the notorious pussy grabber. Said the adjudicated rapist. Said the former owner of the Miss USA beauty pageant who bragged about frequently walking in on underage girls while they were naked backstage. Said the dictator wannabe who told MSNBC that women should be punished for having an abortion. Said the creepy father who fantasized about dating his own daughter. (See video below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

Uh, thanks but no thanks. I think I'd be better off on my own, Sir.