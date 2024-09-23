Corgi is a toy-tossing machine, hitting everyone and everything he can (video)

Dash is a corgi who has been hurling his stuffed animals at anyone and anything for years.

And what the the toy-tossing corgi lacks in height he makes up for in aim.

As in skillfully hitting his humans squarely on their noggins, knocking objects off of counters, and even dangerously putting out a candle with one of his expert throws.

"Safe to say, we no longer light candles up," his human writes in the comments on their TikTok page. Smart decision. (See video below, posted by dash_and_furrious.)

