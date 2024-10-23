Trump: "I need the kind of generals that Hitler had," say witnesses

A new report from The Atlantic details disturbing accounts of former President Trump's views and treatment of military service members, veterans, and military leadership during his presidency.

Among the most striking revelations is Trump's reported admiration for authoritarian military control. According to the article, "'I need the kind of generals that Hitler had,' Trump said in a private conversation in the White House, according to two people who heard him say this." (A Trump spokesperson denies he said it.)

Fox host Brian Kilmeade was quick to provide an apologia for Trump: "I can absolutely see him go, 'It'd be great to have German generals that actually do what we ask them to do,'" he said on Fox & Friends. "maybe not fully being cognizant of the third rail of German generals who were Nazis or whatever."

The piece also reveals a disturbing incident regarding the funeral of Army Private Vanessa Guillén. According to multiple sources, when informed of the $60,000 funeral costs, Trump allegedly exclaimed, "It doesn't cost 60,000 bucks to bury a fucking Mexican!" and ordered his staff not to pay it, despite his earlier public promise to help the family. (The Trump spokesperson said, "President Donald Trump never said that. This is an outrageous lie from The Atlantic two weeks before the election.")

Quotes from the article:

Military Leadership & Hitler References:

"'I need the kind of generals that Hitler had,' Trump said in a private conversation in the White House, according to two people who heard him say this. 'People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders.'"

"'The Chinese generals would know what to do,' he said, according to former officials"

On Military Service:

"Vietnam would have been a waste of time for me. Only suckers went to Vietnam."

In 1997, Trump told Howard Stern that avoiding STDs was "my personal Vietnam. I feel like a great and very brave soldier."

On Military Leaders:

"My fucking generals are a bunch of pussies. They care more about their alliances than they do about trade deals."

"I wouldn't go to war with you people. You're a bunch of dopes and babies."

Vanessa Guillén Case:

"'It doesn't cost 60,000 bucks to bury a fucking Mexican!' He turned to his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and issued an order: 'Don't pay it!'"

"'Can you believe it?' he said, according to a witness. 'Fucking people, trying to rip me off.'"

Interactions with Military Officials:

When told about generals' Constitutional oath, Trumo asked General John Kelly, "'Do you really believe you're not loyal to me?'"

During George Floyd protests: "Can't you just shoot them, just shoot them in the legs or something?" When defense officials argued against Trump's desire, the president screamed, according to witnesses, "You are all fucking losers!"

On Military Salaries:

After asking about General Dunford's salary, Trump guessed "$5 million" (actual salary was less than $200,000)

Former high-ranking officials like General John Kelly and Defense Secretary Mark Esper have corroborated many of these accounts. Kelly noted Trump "couldn't fathom people who served their nation honorably."

Previously:

• As expected, Trump dumps Mark Robinson

• In unhinged Truth Social post, an infuriated Trump accuses Biden of being angry

• 'A rapidly deteriorating 78-year-old felon' — actor Bradley Whitford destroys Trump in Wisconsin speech (video)