Trump wants to "shoot fake news" reporters for their own good, says his campaign

When Donald Trump said he wouldn't mind if someone shot at the reporters covering his Pennsylvania rally over the weekend, his MAGA followers laughed. If he told these same blind disciples to drink the Kool-Aid, they'd laugh before taking their final swig. Yeah, these folks act weird, but even more bizarre is the response to Trump's dangerous remarks by his campaign.

But first, to refresh your memory, while knocking the "bloodsucking" reporters throughout his rally on Sunday, Trump at one point brought up the glass partition protecting him from any would-be assassins. He then pointed to the reporters standing on the other side of the glass, and said, "To get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don't mind that so much. I don't mind that." (See video below, posted by Republican Voters Against Trump.)

But rather than finally quit and hang his head in shame, Trump's campaign spokeschump, Steve Cheung, used MAGA logic to explain the ex-president's tyrannical suggestion: "There can be no other interpretation of what was said. He was actually looking out for their welfare, far more than his own," he said, via ABC News.

Wow, this nonsense takes "You can't make this stuff up!" to a whole new level. But in MAGAland this is a moot point, because: 1) Trump fanatics believe whatever their cult leader feeds them. So if inviting shooters to kill reporters means it's for the reporters' own good, then by gum, it's for their own good; and 2) It doesn't matter what the campaign's response is. Trump fanatics don't care.

Trump: "I have a piece of glass here…But all we have really over here is the fake news. And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news, and I don't mind that so much. I don't mind that." pic.twitter.com/V95vb05Jez — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) November 3, 2024

