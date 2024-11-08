Furious judge threatens Giuliani with contempt over $148M judgment stalling

Mobster scion Rudy Giuliani, who once deceived most of America with his facade as a decent human being, is refusing a judge's orders to turn over his assets to his defamation victims.

Yesterday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman, told Rotten Rudy to promptly hand over the stuff — including his luxury New York apartment and vintage convertible Mercedes-Benz — that once to belong to him but is now the legal property of two former Georgia election workers that he defamed so viciously that it endangered their lives.

"He is under an unqualified obligation to deliver all of the receivership property to the receiver," Liman told Giuliani's lawyer. "If he doesn't comply, I'm sure I'm going to get a motion for contempt."

From Courthouse News Service:

Giuliani owes $148 million in civil damages to former poll workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss for his false claims that the mother and daughter helped rig the state's 2020 election for Biden, and for the torrent of racist death threats that followed, but lawyers for Freeman and Moss said Giuliani was dragging his feet on turning over his assets and had "secreted away" property. "Our history with defendant, just in terms of compliance with court orders, is delay and evasion," Willkie Farr & Gallagher attorney Aaron Nathan said at a status conference in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday.

