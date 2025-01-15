Another United passenger pees all over plane — this one gets arrested and fined $10,000

Reckless tinkling-while-flying has become a thing, with countless stories over the last few years of passengers urinating where they shouldn't on a plane. And, in keeping with the trend, an American gentleman flying from Amsterdam to New Jersey on Monday was arrested and fined over $10,000 after piddling in his seat and in the aisle of a United Airlines plane, forcing the flight to make an emergency landing in Dublin.

From People:

Greear, 34, mixed the tranquilizer Xanax with alcohol to combat his nerves from flying before he started acting "unruly," two hours into the flight and urinated in his seat and down the aisle, police said, per The Guardian and The Irish Independent. Greear's actions also caused the flight to dump more than $30,000 worth of fuel in the process, according to the outlets. The Irish Court Service confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that Greear received three charges for "engage[ing] in behavior likely to cause serious offense or annoyance to any person on board the aircraft," severe "intoxication" and "behavior of a threatening, abusive or insulting nature."

Upon landing, whizz kid Zachary Greear was charged with reckless behavior, fined $5,154 and forced to pay another $5,000 as a charity donation. He also received a suspended two-month sentence, according to People.

And no, this isn't the same guy who peed on a fellow passenger during another United Airlines flight just three weeks earlier. That wet mess took place on December 27, and got the offender, who was flying business class, banned from United Airlines for life.

