46,096 Cybertrucks recalled over detaching panels

Fit and finish were never Tesla's strong points, and now problems caused by a stainless-steel exterior trim panel have resulted in a recall on more than 46,000 Cybertrucks—which is most of those sold in the U.S., apparently. The rail assemblies implicated will be replaced free of charge.

In 2024, Tesla vehicles accounted for 21% of all U.S. recalls in the first three quarters of the year, according to recall management firm BizzyCar. However, most issues for the brand's cars were usually resolved with over-the-air software updates.

I went looking for that video of the guy tearing apart a Cybertruck with his bare hands and can't find it because there are so many now. This viral photo is of a different panel to the one in the recall; maybe it will be the next recall!

