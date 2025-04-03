Hilarious doggo breaks rules, chases ducks — then fakes injury to garner sympathy (video)

A black lab named Pepsi couldn't help herself, zooming across a lake to chase ducks even when her dog-sitters repeatedly told her to come back. But when the pup eventually got bored and swam back to shore, she knew she had to come up with a good one to get herself out of trouble.

So the crafty doggo quickly devised a "sneaky move," playing the ol' hurt-paw card — immediately holding up a lifeless arm — to garner sympathy.

In reality, the dog-sitters weren't even upset, and laughed at Pepsi's "miraculous recovery" as she ran around without a limp just a few minutes later — once she realized she was out of the dog house. (See video below, posted by dogsittingdiaries.)

