A golden Lab named Doris loves snuggling with her plushies when she goes to bed. But the other day, she got a little carried away, filling up her entire bed with all her favorite stuffed animals. And then there was no room left for her.

The poor pup looked pretty glum, leaning her chin against the edge of her dog bed while her body rested on the floor.

Fortunately, her human saved the night, moving the stuffed animals aside — and tossing some overboard — so that the real animal could join in. (See video here, posted by doristhegoldenlab.)

Via Newsweek

