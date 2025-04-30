Play Uno inside a YouTube video by jumping the timeline with your keboard

It's a classic problem, really. You sit down to play a refreshing game of Uno, only to realize you've accidentally gotten out your laptop computer instead of your deck of cards. It's a rookie mistake that's gotten me kicked out of several parties, but luckily you can now crawl your way back from this boneheaded faux pas. In the same vein as those playable Youtube video games, Lagarto Films has put together a cutting-edge simulation of a rousing Uno night that you only need YouTube, a keyboard and your eyeballs to enjoy.

It feels like a modern evolution of those old Choose Your Own Adventure books. It's very cool to see the concept executed as flawlessly as this, even if I haven't quite managed to actually win yet.

