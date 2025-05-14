Kristi Noem will not contradict Dear Leader

When asked to clarify a transparent lie perpetrated by convicted felon Donald Trump, cosplaying Secretary of Homeland Security, puppy-slayer, Kristi Noem dodges, ducks, dips, dives, and dodges from the truth.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) repeatedly asked Kristi Noem to acknowledge that a debunked and misinterpreted photograph of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's fabled "MS-13" knuckle tattoos was doctored. Noem did everything she could to avoid giving an answer.

"I don't have any knowledge of that photo you're pointing to," Noem protested. "My question is the numbers and the letter MS-13. Could you look at the photo, please? It's right in front of you," Swalwell said. "This is unbelievable to me that you're focused on a photo," Noem gasped. "It's unbelievable to me that you can't look at the photo and tell the American people," Swalwell replied. "What have you done to investigate whether the president misrepresented the reason that that person has been detained? Have you done any? Anything to try and figure out whether that was doctored or not?" "The mission of the Department of Homeland Security is to secure our nation and to make sure that we're out there going after those that are the worst of the worst," Noem stated. RawStory

When the President openly accepts illegal bribes, there is no longer any reason for a cabinet member to feign honesty.

