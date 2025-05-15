Bob Odenkirk continues unlikely action star career in Nobody 2

If you never saw Saul Goodman as an action hero, join the club. 2021's grimy, stylish action flick Nobody surprised everyone, Bob Odenkirk included, who credits his training for the movie with saving his life when he suffered a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul. With Odenkirk now apparently owing writer Derek Kolstad a life debt, a Nobody 2 — or at least his willingness to do one — was a foregone conclusion, as proven by the movie finally being revealed.

That's right: Nobody 2 is a vacation movie. I'd like to see John Wick slam down a mimosa poolside, but that would necessitate him taking a break from being a brooding asshole for two seconds.

