Watch these Borzoi dogs make bizarre sounds with their bendy snouts

It's no secret that I love a good animal snout, and there's almost no snout more majestic than that of the regal beast affectionately known as a "Chaos Worm" or a "Void Horse" (for supreme examples of such creatures, check out one of my favorite Instagram accounts "Cleo Long Legs").

I'm speaking, of course, of the mighty Borzoi, also known as the Russian Wolfhound — the aristocratic Sighthound that, according to the American Kennel Club, is "as strong as it is swift," and is characterized by its "flowing coat," "curvy silhouette," and "chiseled head." The AKC also describes the "impressively beautiful" Borzoi as a tall and thin dog with a "calm" and "agreeable" temperament, and as a "princely package of strength, grace, and glamour flying by at 35 to 40 miles per hour." They even go so far as to call the long-snouted noodledog "regally dignified."

All of these laudatory and effusive descriptors might come as a surprise to actual Borzoi owners — or at least the ones I follow on social media — who, instead, consistently reveal how ridiculously silly, awkward, and goofy their doggos are.

What everyone will agree upon, though, is that no snout compares to the Borzoi snout. And while I'm sure you knew that Borzoi snouts were gorgeous and of considerable length, and probably also knew that they can bend in ways that defy physics, I bet you didn't realize that when a Borzoi snout bends, it makes one of several truly impressive — and unexpected — sounds! Amazingly, a Borzoi's snout can produce some of the same sounds made by a "bop it!" toy, or those featured in the Wii Tennis game, or those you make when you clean glass.

It's entirely true, and if you don't believe me, I have proof — just check out this video of some of actor, writer, producer, and "nighttime hose goat (Borzoi) farmer" Jacob Chattman's Borzois demonstrating the various sounds. They even make an extra, surprise sound at the end of the video! It's all simply uncanny, wildly astounding, and altogether unbelievable. I think I'm partial to the cleaning glass sound — which one is your favorite?

See more of some awesome Borzois with the most boopable and bendiest snouts featured by two of my favorite Borzoi content creators, Esper Borzoi and Cleo Long Legs ("the sisters of the snoot"). All praise the snout!

