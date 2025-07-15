Trump pulls out: 2,000 National Guard to withdraw from Los Angeles

Trump Administration senior leaker of classified war plans, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, announced victory while declaring retreat from Los Angeles. Half the deployed National Guard will be sent home. This was an expensive PR stunt and an experiment to see what they could get away with.

Pete Hegseth, the US defense secretary, ordered the release of 2,000 national guard troops, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, significantly reducing the military presence in the city.

"Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding," Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesperson, said in a statement. "As such, the Secretary has ordered the release of 2,000 California National Guardsmen from the federal protection mission."

The deployment, which drew widespread outrage and condemnation, was initiated against the wishes of city leaders, including karen Bass, the mayor, and Gavin Newsom, California's governor.

Guardian