Man on the street interviews suggest Elon's new political party won't be a success (video)

The Daily Show asked random folks on the streets of New York what they think about Elon's new America Party.

Between the Cybertruck, anti-Semitism, and being a parent, you'd think Elon Musk would realize he's terrible at predicting what people want. Once again, the latest and greatest from Elon falls flat. Very few of the people who like his nazi-salute didn't actually want him to do it on the National stage.

