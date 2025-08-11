"Star Wars: The Crystal Crown" is great for Jecki and Yord fans

The High Republic-era television show, The Acolyte, introduced us to some new fan-favorite characters, and killed them. This new novel helps fill out Jecki and Yord's backstory.

Padawan Jecki Lon was one of my favorite characters in The Acolyte, and her interactions with Jedi Yord Fandar were classic, and both characters were, to me, more interesting than the mains. Getting the backstory on their quirky relationship was a must, and clearly enough people wanted it for Disney to authorize a novel.

Star Wars: The Acolyte: The Crystal Crown via Amazon

