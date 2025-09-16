Footage reveals fans stealing gear after Fu Manchu's Bowery Ballroom show in NYC

Last Saturday at the Bowery Ballroom in NY, stoner rock legends Fu Manchu took to the stage to deliver a crushing set of distorted, loud, punches-you-in-your face guitar riffs and beat down drums to an ecstatic crowd. The set went off without a hitch, lasting a good hour and a half.

However, after the show, a couple of pedalboard admirers took it too far, and decided to steal a pedal right off the stage. Unbeknownst to them, however, the moment was being filmed. A couple of days later after reviewing the footage, the moment was posted on Instagram by stoner rock account "VVedian" asking the public if anyone knows the buzzkills-at-large present in the video.

