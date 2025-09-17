If you need a laugh, listen to these silly donkeys braying!

The good folks at Sweet Mercies Rescue Ranch have a very important question for you: "If you only got to hear one bray for the rest of your life, who are you choosing?" I, too, would like to know. First, I need you to go check out all of the contenders, and then I need you to choose your favorite. The donkeys in question include Ford, who emits a kind of high pitched squeal. Next up is Winston, who has a silly little 'Ack! Ack! Ack!' Then there's the adorable Happy, who starts out strong with a classic, medium tone long bray which then gives way to a series of short squeaks. Next is Fuego, who definitely lives up to their name, as their bray is absolute fire! They first let out a glorious long honk, then add some quick-fire short honk honk honks at the end. Finally, we've got Boots. I truly can't even put into words what's going on there, you'll have to see and hear for yourself.

All of these precious donkeys live at Sweet Mercies Rescue Ranch in Glen Rose, Texas, a rescue organization that saves and rehabilitates abandoned animals. On their website they explain that their goal is rescue, rehabilitate, and show love to as many neglected animals as they can — the love these animals deserve — while they wait for their forever homes.

The donkeys live at the Ranch with lots of other rescued animals, including domesticated animals like horses, dogs, and goats, and also some exotic species — camels, zonkeys, and even kangaroos — that have come to the sanctuary in recent years. They explain that "caring for, researching, and learning more about" their "wild animal family" has been a "highlight" for them during the last few years. They further state that, sadly, "Texas is notorious for irresponsible breeding and trading not only of domestic animals, but exotics as well." They go on to state that they hope to "continue expanding our Exotic Animal Family over the coming years and provide permanent sanctuary for many new species."

You can tour the ranch and meet the animals, and they also offer "equine assisted lessons" (which look like a kind of animal therapy). If I'm ever near Glen Rose, Texas, I'm going to stop by and meet all the sweet animals, and will make a point to say a special hello to Fuego — my personal favorite in the silly donkeys braying contest.

Learn more about Sweet Mercies Rescue Ranch at their website, Instagram, or YouTube.

