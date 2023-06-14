Judge rules that E. Jean Carroll can go after Trump for his latest remarks

Jurors in a civil trial recently found that Donald Trump sexually assaulted writer E. Jean Carroll in a New York City department store and libeled her, putting him on the hook for $5m in financial compensation. Trump immediately repeated the libels at a bizarre pro-Trump "Town Hall" on CNN which hastened the professional demise of CNN president Chris Licht. Now a judge is allowing Carroll to pursue a new $10m claim against the former president, after she amended her lawsuit to include his latest attacks.

On May 9, a Manhattan jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $2 million for battery and $3 million for defamation over Trump's October 2022 denial. Carroll then sought to amend the defamation lawsuit she filed in 2019, after Trump told a White House reporter that the rape never happened and that Carroll was not his "type." The revision sought to incorporate the jury verdict, as well as insults Trump lobbed a day later in a CNN town hall, where he called Carroll's account "fake" and labeled her a "whack job."

Remember that Carroll was fired by Elle Magazine for accusing Trump of the crime a jury found him liable for. She lost a lucrative gig at the top of the New York magazine business to tell the truth about him, and he owes her.