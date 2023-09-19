Rudy Giuliani sued by his lawyer, who didn't get paid

Rudy Giuliani, still technically a lawyer, is being sued by a person who is a practicing lawyer. That person's problem: Rudy Giuliani is his deadbeat client, owing $1.4m. Robert Costello and his firm, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, have realized that the check is not really in the mail.

The lawsuit claims Costello and the firm represented Giuliani during criminal investigations by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, special counsel Jack Smith and during the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee's investigation. Costello and the law firm also claim to have been involved with litigation surrounding more than 10 lawsuits filed against Giuliani "in various state and federal courts as well as participating in representing the Defendant in disciplinary proceedings regarding his law license in the District of Columbia" and New York. Giuliani criticized the suit and Costello, who has been a confidant and supporter of the former mayor for decades, in a statement to CBS News. "I can't express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done," Giuliani said. "It's a real shame when lawyers do things like this, and all I will say is that their bill is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees."