Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones agrees to liquidate Infowars

Alex Jones falsely claimed the parents of children killed at Sandy Hook were frauds, and paid the legal price for those lies: a defamation lawsuit that ended up with him owing more than a billion dollars to them. After much wrangling, blubbering and legal manoevering, he agreed Thursday to liquidate his assets, including Infowars.

Prior to Thursday, Jones had resisted converting his personal bankruptcy into a Chapter 7 liquidation. But facing mounting legal pressure, he reversed course and caved to the demands of the Sandy Hook families, who have still not seen a penny from Jones since juries in Connecticut and Texas found him liable in 2022 for defamation and emotional distress. His lawyers said in a filing that there was "no reasonable prospect for a successful reorganization" and that continuing down the path would only result in additional expenses incurred by Jones.

He doesn't have direct control of Infowars, as it is under court-appointed administration as part of its own bankruptcy. Current headlines are about President Biden "pooping himself", so I figure the civil servants running it are at least having fun. I can't imagine it being worth much to other people, given that it's a professional front for Jones' scams and wheezes, but if selling it to some rich twit gives the Sandy Hook parents a payday, so be it.

Jones, famed for Infowars, was always a creepy oddball and his fame a bellwether for political media's brain rot.

