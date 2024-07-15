"Where are the kittens?" Mama cat needs a break, so she stashes kitties in unusual "playpen" (video)

A lounging cat confused her owner when he found her in the laundry room guarding her box of kittens — which was empty.

"Where are the kittens? And why is she still just sitting here, like she's guarding the kittens?" he asked, pivoting his camera from his cat to a towel-lined box that was otherwise empty. But he soon figured out what was going on.

Panning the camera, the man shows us how the busy mama cat cleverly fashioned an everyday appliance into a playpen to buy herself a time out. "She put them in the washing machine!" he says. Time to find a kittysitter. (See video below, posted by sydbean1.)

@sydbean1 We put the blankets they've been laying on in the washer to start a load last night. Mama didn't like that, I guess… 😅 ♬ original sound – Sydnee Beth

