Not weird, not funny, but a deeply disturbing Fox host

Fox News' prime talking head, Jesse Watters, made absolute crazy talk when discussing men voting for candidates who are women.

How this makes sense to Fox readers and communicates a point that resonates with humans is beyond me, but Fox pays Jesse Watters a lot of money to say things like this. This is just absolutely BS, as stupid as Trump and his bleach injections.

"When a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman."



This dude is madder than he has ever been in his life. It's glorious. pic.twitter.com/WUKQ2e0odT — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) July 30, 2024

