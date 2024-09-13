Fourteen pro-Trump fake electors back for 2024

Fourteen fake electors who signed certificates falsely claiming that Trump had won their states' electoral votes are going to serve as electors again for the 2024 election.

"Four years ago, what have been known as "'ake electors' gathered in seven mainly swing states where Trump lost the popular vote to sign certificates that became part of a scheme by the former president and his allies to try to overturn the election results," reports NPR. These traitorous America-haters are:

Michigan: Amy Facchinello, Hank Choate, John Haggard, Marian Sheridan, Meshawn Maddock, Timothy King

Nevada: Jesse Law, Michael McDonald

New Mexico: Deborah Maestas

Pennsylvania: Andy Reilly, Ash Khare, Bernadette Comfort, Bill Bachenberg, Patricia Poprick

From NPR:

Many legal experts say that changes to the federal law governing the counting of electoral votes in Congress, as well as criminal and civil charges filed against some of the pro-Trump electors for what they did in 2020, are likely to deter them from taking part in similar efforts this year. Still, some election watchers are concerned that electors connected with a push to overturn election results have another opportunity to represent one of the country's two major political parties in a key process for the transfer of power in U.S. democracy.

It seems crazy that these hideous creeps will be allowed to try to overthrow the election again, but in most states, there are no laws preventing sleazeballs from serving as electors.

Previously:

• JD Vance says Trump's fake electors should choose the President

• Nevada's fake electors charged with election fraud

• Meme comes back to haunt fake elector Meshawn Maddock

• Fake MAGA electors in Michigan claim they are not guilty — they were 'brainwashed'

• Arrested fake elector says she was an unwilling pawn in GOP election forgery plot

• 16 fake electors who signed certificates falsely claiming Trump won in 2020 election have been criminally charged with forgery

• MAGA Senator stumped by CNN reporter's question about fake electors