This fantastic YouTube history of the waffle is deliciously brief and informative.

Do you like waffles? Yes, I do. My electric waffle iron is one of my most used kitchen tools, and I have a small collection of cast iron waffle irons. My go-to recipe is from the now-closed Bette's Oceanview Diner, formerly of Berkeley, CA.

Previously:

• How to restore cast-iron waffle irons for fun (and waffles)

• Pandemic sourdough waffles

• Kellogg's is selling Eggo 'Galactic Homestyle' Mandalorian Waffles