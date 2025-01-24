Lauren Boebert offers insurrectionists a guided tour of the Capitol

Hands-on Congressperson Boebert offers a guided tour of the US Capitol to pardoned insurrectionists.

This is unsurprising. Boebert is falling short of Nancy Mace and MTG in the MAGA attention economy and needs something to scream about in a world where Trump is President. The fact that these people who violently attacked our Capitol are being welcomed back is sickening.

