Planting the seeds: Donald Trump asks Mike Johnson if he's "allowed" to run a 3rd term (video)

Donald Trump yet again "joked" about running for a third term yesterday, asking Speaker Mike Johnson if he was "allowed" to stay in the White House after his four years are up. (This is an unconstitutional idea that has also been floated by Steve Bannon and Rep. Andy Ogles.)

"I've raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can't use for myself, but I'm not 100% sure," he said to House Republicans who joined him in Doral, Florida. "I think I'm not allowed to run again. Am I allowed to run again? Mike, I better not get you involved in that." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Donald Trump was hinting at stolen elections long before he lost to Joe Biden in 2020 — and thus convinced his followers that the election was stolen. Now he's hinting at a third term, even though that would be against the Constitution — because this is how it works. Repeating falsehoods and bad ideas leads to believing in them. And believing for these folks is no different than the truth.

Trump to House Republicans at his Doral club: "I've raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can't use for myself, but I'm not 100 percent sure. I think I'm not allowed to run again. I'm not sure." pic.twitter.com/8sbez44aK3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2025

