Watch: Hilarious difference between country dog and city pooch (video)

You can tell the difference between a country dog and a canine city slicker by the reactions these two pups have when entering a barn.

First there's the black lab, Mya, who grew up on a farm, lovingly closing her eyes as a barnyard cow cuddles her with kisses.

And then you've got Soma, the city-bred golden retriever, who looks around the barn as if she's just entered a funhouse on Halloween Horror night. Watch the hilarious clip below, posted by "city girl turned farm wife" Kyra Egan.

Via Newsweek

Previously: Haru the bull – raised among dogs, and now he acts like one too



