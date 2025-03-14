Penalized footballer shreds his yellow card—with a tiny shredder

Max Fosh may be reaching terminal levels of silly. As one of the few actually funny YouTube pranksters remaining, Fosh has become his best friend's grandfather, grown fish from supermarket caviar, and served insects to food critics, but now his particular brand of silliness has bled over into the realm of sport. At a massive charity football (Soccer for you Yanks) game between equally massive YouTubers, Fosh was cited by the referee… and proceeded to respond in kind, using a miniature shredder pulled from apparently nowhere to destroy his yellow card before a packed stadium.

As is the running theme in the realm of Fosh, the preparation is just as interesting as the execution. To pull this off, he needed a custom-made shredder, a custom-made vest to carry it around in during an active football game, a way to smuggle it onto the pitch, and a strategy to deliberately get carded without being outright ejected… but the moment of truth is more than worth it, a few technical hiccups aside.