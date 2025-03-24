Woman thinks new pup is emotional support dog — until the little guy gets in her car (video)

A woman named Shae thought getting a an emotional support pet might help reduce her anxieties — until her new pup got into the front seat of her car and revealed his own emotional needs.

"The dog I got to help with my anxiety," says the caption on her amusing video, which shows a wide-eyed, small trembling pooch looking as if he's sharing his ride with a ghost.

"He definitely lied on his resume," quipped one commenter, while others joked about the woman's need to now get a support animal for the support animal. But as one person remarked, "now you gotta focus on helping with his anxiety which makes you forget yours," to which Shae seemed to agree: "When you put it like that I guess he is doing his job." (See clip below, posted by theshaemlessme.)

