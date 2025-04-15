Watch: Tiniest doggo ever turns stairs into personal dance stage

I'm utterly enthralled with this tiny doggo named Milton, who brings me such absolute joy every time I'm lucky enough to see a photo or video of him.

He's the tiniest Chihuhua who has the biggest personality, and he seems to always be excited to play, or visit friends, or hang out with his brother Kezler, who is an XL American Bully. Talk about a study in contrasts! Their Instagram statesthat their vision "is to spread kindness, create joy for others and to help others." They are definitely succeeding!

My favorite video of Milton is this one, where he's thrilled to be visiting his friend Chris who lives in an apartment on the third or fourth floor. Milton and his owner climb the stairs floor after floor, but nobody seems to mind the hike—especially not Milton, who pauses at every stairwell landing to twirl in delight—sometimes once, sometimes twice, sometimes even more! When they finally get to the correct floor, Milton can hardly contain his excitement as he bolts down the hallway in anticipation of seeing his pal.

Milton is so cute I can hardly stand it! We truly don't deserve dogs! Watch a short version of the video below, and this longer one on Instagram. And follow Milton and Kezler on their YouTube or Instagram.

Previously:

• See the world through the POV of a Chihuahua

• Barley the Teacup Chihuahua gets his first bath

• Chihuahua loves riding on his pig pal's back

• This cute Chihuahua is the world's oldest dog

• To avoid snow, tiny chihuahua hitches a piggyback ride on dog friend

• A love song to an angry chihuahua

• Calypso chihuahua struts down the hall

• Baby chihuahua born without front legs gets 3D-printed wheeled cart