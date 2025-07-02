Dapper doggo refuses to go outside — until he puts on his Hawaiian shirt (video)

While most pups balk at the thought of wearing clothes, a dog named Dunkin won't leave home until he looks presentable. And by presentable, he means wearing his favorite Hawaiian shirt.

Caught on camera, the dapper doggo realizes he is not properly dressed and literally refuses to step out the front door, pulling back on his leash. But once Dunkin slips on his colorful Aloha shirt and little straw hat, he morphs into the friskiest pooch to ever go outside, rolling around his yard and even flipping into an excited cartwheel. We all need a magic shirt like his! (See video below, posted by haleyandthepets.)

Previously: Hilarious difference between country dog and city pooch (video)



Via ParadePets