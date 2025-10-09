Suddenly, Marjorie is making sense

Georgia's hyper MAGA, super offensive, wildly anti-semitic Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene wants her kids' health care to be taxpayer subsidized, bad enough to let everyone keep it, and is sticking to her guns on the Epstein files.

While this is likely more a callback to the adage, even a stopped clock is right twice a day, MTG is being a bigger problem for the Trump Administration and MAGA Mike than she is for Democrats this week. Having discovered that yanking AHCA subsidies from "the poors" would also mean her children, Marge did an abrupt about-face and broke with the party on healthcare. Having been vocally supporting the release of the Epstein files since meeting with survivors a few weeks back, it has been interesting to see her remain on their side. If she finds out they have anything to do with orbital lasers, however, all bets are off.

Previously:

