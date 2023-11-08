Following daylong testimony from each of her brothers and Donald Trump's own combative performance on the stand, daughter Ivanka Trump will today testify in her father's fraud trial.

Unlike her father and her brothers Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., she is no longer a defendant in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit. James alleges that Donald Trump's asset values were fraudulently pumped up for years on financial statements that helped him get loans and insurance. … Ivanka Trump was an executive vice president at the family's Trump Organization before becoming an unpaid senior adviser in her father's White House. Like her brothers, who are still Trump Organization EVPs, she has professed minimal knowledge of their father's annual financial statements.

"I don't, specifically, know what was prepared on his behalf for him as a person, separate and distinct from the organization and the properties that I was working on," she said during sworn questioning for the investigation that eventually led to the lawsuit. She said she didn't know who prepared the statements or how the documents were compiled.