JD Vance's attempt to insult Josh Shapiro backfires spectacularly (video)

You know, I'm starting to think Trump's racist tantrum at the NABJ convention on Wednesday wasn't intended to take attention away from Kamala Harris and direct it towards him. It was intended to take attention away from JD Vance and direct it towards him.

Lately, Vance has been much better at spouting weird garage than Trump, and the media has been lapping it up. That's a big no-no in the 78-year-old narcissist's book. Even worse, Vance's garbage doesn't stick like Trump's does, making Vance both an embarrassment and an annoyance.

The latest example of Vance lobbing a dud only to have it tossed back to blow up in his fat face can be seen in this video. It was taken at a press conference where Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a front runner for the Democratic VP pick, was asked to respond to JD Vance's weak-sauce insult toward Shapiro, calling him "a really bad impression of Barack Obama."

Shapiro's response nails Vance as a pitiful opportunist:

Is that what he said? That's great… Barack Obama is probably our most gifted orator of my time, so it's kind of a weird insult, I guess. But, look, I'll say this about J D Vance. It is real hard being honest with the American people when you're not being honest with yourself. JD Vance is a total phony baloney. He is the most inorganic candidate I think I have ever seen on the national stage. He doesn't know what he believes. And that is why it is impossible for him to articulate a coherent message to the American people — because he doesn't believe it. This guy is not exactly off to a good start, and it is clear that Donald Trump really has buyer's remorse with his pick."

As of now, Polymarket gives Vance a 9% chance of being replaced before the election. With those odds, that's a bet I might want to take.

